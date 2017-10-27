Sylvia Louise Sizemore Smith

Sylvia was born in Kingsport, TN and was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School, Class of 1955, where she met the love of her life Ben Smith. After graduation, she attended East Tennessee State University where she became a member of the PhiMu Sorority and earned a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education. As a devoted educator, she enriched the lives of many youth as an elementary and high school special education teacher. She was an artist at heart and had a talent for decorating which led to the creation of Fish and Foliage Florist in Toccoa, GA, which she owned and operated until her retirement. She was a published author and illustrator, a passionate reader and a travelled worldwide, with her beloved Ben, all in the name of education. In her down time she enjoyed bird watching and was an avid gardener and was revered as an excellent hostess, from the dishes she served to the attentive conversations still cherished by lifelong friends. Though her greatest enjoyment was when she was fulfilling a supporting role of Ben, they were partners in ventures, adventures, and life.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Benjamin Alexander Smith II, granddaughter, Averi Lane Smith, and brother-in-law, Allen Smith.

Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Jullia Smith and Chuck Balukin of Orlando, FL; sons and daughters-in-law, Benjamin Alexander “Alex” Smith III and Nancy Carter and Daniel Belt “Dan” and Darla M. Smith, all of Sylvania; grandchildren, Joshua and Brooke Scott, Rob and Amanda Dyson, Ben A. IV and Eva Smith, Cooper Smith, Katherine Smith and Tanner Kent, and Nicholas A. Smith; great-grandchildren, Kylie Dyson, and Kellen Scott; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, David and Carol Smith of Knoxville, TN; and three nephews, David Smith, John Smith, and Jason Smith; and cousins, Ken and Brenda Addington.

Memorial services will be held at the Screven Chapel of Joiner Anderson Funeral Home on Saturday, October 28, 2017 at 3:30 PM, with Rev. Ricky Varnell officiating. The family will receive friends after the service.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions be made to the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at https://give.choa.org

