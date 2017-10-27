Susan Winegar Marsh

She was born May 20, 1964 in Kingsport to Wanda Carver and Wendell “Cotton” Winegar.

A loving wife, mother, gigi, daughter and friend, Susan was a ray of sunshine to all who knew her. She provided strength to many and her beauty was visible both inside and out. Susan’s memory will be cherished by those who were blessed by her love, grace and wisdom.

She was married to Paul Marsh on November 21, 1987. Susan graduated from Sullivan North High School and worked as the administrator for Dr. William Platt at Appalachian Rehabilitation Professionals in Kingsport for 28 years. She was a member of Rock Heritage Baptist Church.

Susan was preceded in death by her step father George Carver and mother-in-law Nadine Marsh.

She is survived by her loving husband Paul, her parents Wendell Winegar, Wanda Carver and fiancé Lewis Myron; her children, Wendy Carter Witenbarger and husband, Jeff, Knoxville; PJ Marsh; her grandchildren, Seth, Maddie and Avery; aunts and uncles Margaret Hamilton, Linda Webb, Mike and Betty Jackson, her father-in-law Don Marsh, brothers-in-law Darryl Marsh, and wife Debbie; Stacey Marsh; sister-in-law Kim Ward, and husband Gene; four nieces and nephew; many cousins and special friends, Tom and Donna Carter, and co-workers Barbara and Lisa.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017 at Carter Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. with Pastor Phil Whittemore officiating.

Graveside services will be held Monday, Oct. 30, 2017 at 11 a.m. at East Lawn Cemetery in Kingsport. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m.

To view the obituary online and leave the family condolences visitwww.cartertrent.com

Carter Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport is serving the Marsh Family.