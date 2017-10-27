MOUNT CARMEL - Samuel Eugene Lane age 85, of Mount Carmel, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Thursday, October 26, 2017 at his residence.

Samuel was born in Knoxville and later moved to Maryland with his family, and eventually moved back to East Tennessee after his service in the military. Samuel was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Korean War between the years of 1950 to 1953. After his tenure in the service, Samuel worked up and down the Eastern Coast for several years doing steam fitting work. He attended Freedom Independent Baptist Church, he loved to read Louis L’Amour books, watch and play golf, watch his favorite show NCIS, spent time with his family, and loved to listen to gospel and bluegrass music.

He is preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers, Edward Lane and Bill Lane.

Survivors include his wife, Sylvia Lane of the home, Son; Samuel Lane, Jr., daughters; Mary Carr, Melody Lapier, Debbie Carrigan, Step-children; Karen Peake and husband, Kemp, Bill Rouse and wife, Debbie, Dean Rouse and wife, Paula and Teresa Bundren. Several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Calling hours are from 1 to 2 pm Sunday at the Johnson – Arrowood Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted 2 pm Sunday in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Andy Sensabaugh officiating. Burial will follow at the Rouse Family Cemetery with Kemp Peake, Tristan Brooks, Samuel Lane Jr., Bill Rouse, Dean Rouse and Mike Fields serving as pallbearers.

To leave an online message for the Lane family, please contact us @www.jfhonline.com

