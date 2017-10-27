She was born July 23, 1943 in Hawaii to the late Rayfield Owens and the late Alice Lau Owens. Rowena was a loving wife and mother. she was a phenomenal dart player. Rowena was talented at knitting, crocheting, and other needle working.

Rowena leaves behind to mourn her passing her husband Jimmy Curry; son: Robert Richard of Houston, Texas; daughter: Robin Dwars and husband Todd of Maryland; Grandson: Shawn, great-grandson: Egen; brother: Ray Owen; stepsons: Jimmy Curry, Jr. and Cameron Curry; sisters-in-law: Shirley May, Patricia Turner and Judy Bacardi; brothers-in-law: David Curry and William C. Curry, Jr. and wife Myrtle.

A funeral service to commemorate the life of Rowena Curry will be conducted on Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. in the chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home with Dr. Tim Owen and Rev. Ernest Steffey officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Garden of Everlasting Life III at East Lawn Memorial Park with family and friends serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 31, 2017 from 12:00 P.M. until the funeral hour at 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

All arrangements at entrusted to East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.eastlawnkingsport.com.