CHURCH HILL - Philip E. Kappesser IV, 75, of Church Hill, TN passed away Saturday, September 30, 2017 after a long battle with ALS.

Calling hours will be from 1:00 – 3:00 PM on Saturday October 28, 2017 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home in Church Hill, TN. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM in the funeral home chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the North East TN ALS Association or to your favorite charity.

