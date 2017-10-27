GATE CITY, VA - Mary Ruth Nickels Wolfe, 85, Gate City, VA passed away Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at her home in Mason, OH.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 28, 2017 at the Gate City Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Joe Barber officiating. Judy McConnell will lead us in music and song. Graveside services will follow at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA.

In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made in Mary Ruth’s memory to the “Community Completion Fund”, First Baptist Church, 155 Shady Elm Lane, Weber City, VA 24290, and/or the National Parkinson Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018, or online at parkinson.org

