MEXICO, MO - William Jackson “Jack” Phillips, 84, of Mexico, passed away on Monday, October 23, 2017 as a result of an automobile accident.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday at Arnold Funeral Home. Burial with military honors will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park.

Visitation is Thursday from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Jack was born August 1, 1933 in Kingsport, Tenn., the son of George Washington and Ora Kate (Conkin) Phillips.

Mr. Phillips had served in the U.S. Air Force, serving during the Korean War. He was a farmer and had been a machinist for National Refractories.

Jack was a member of Molino Baptist Church and was baptized at Centennial Baptist Church in Mexico. He enjoyed fishing, dancing, reading, and going to auctions and sales. He loved music, especially singing and playing the guitar. Jack also greatly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his companion, Joanna Hays of Columbia; the mother of his children, Willy Phillips of Mexico; three children, David (Gina) Phillips of Williamsburg, Greg Phillips of Mexico, and Jacque Phillips of Mexico; one son-in-law, Brian Craddock of Mexico; six grandchildren, Misty Phillips of Columbia, Shawna Phillips of Mexico, Elizabeth Phillips of Laddonia, Devin Middleton of Mexico, Tanner Craddock of Mexico, and Kacey Craddock of Mexico; eight great-grandchildren; one brother, Glenn (Ann) Phillips of Mexico; one sister, Dot Peak of Santa Fe; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Jack was preceded in death by one daughter, JoDee Craddock; one granddaughter, Mindy Phillips; four sisters, Reba Boulware, Ruth Runyon, Mabel Martin, and Opal Adams; and one brother, G.K. Phillips.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, c/o Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.

Condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com