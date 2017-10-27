Edward was born in Kansas City, MO, on July 29, 1930 to Edward Louis and Florence Irene (Breitenbaugh) Weber. He lived most of his early life in Kansas City and St. Louis, MO with some time also spent in Kingsport, TN. His later life was spent in La Porte, IN.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Joanne "Kelly" Weber; and his son, Edward Richard Weber, Jr.

Dick is survived by his second wife, Marjorie "Marge" Weber of La Porte; daughter, Erin Anderson (Jim) of Falls Church, VA; two grandsons and granddaughter, TJ, Reece and Kelly Anderson of Falls Church, VA; son Kirk Weber (Myra) of Bowling Green, KY; two granddaughters, Sarah McKee (Jason) of Louisville, KY, and Alice Orange (Wes) of Bowling Green, KY; great-granddaughter, Olivia Sue Orange of Bowling Green, KY; and step-children, David (Leni) Vinzant, John (Linda Murphy) Vinzant and Jeannine (Greg) Cappiello.

Dick was proud of attaining the rank of Eagle Scout growing up in Kansas City, where his name is now on the Boy Scout monument. He was an accomplished musician and played the flute at the University of Kansas where he earned a degree in Chemical Engineering. He served his country as a Corporal in the Army Chemical Corps.

He worked at Hercules Powder (Explosives) Company from the late 1950's to the early 1960's in Kenvil, NJ; Bessemer, AL; and Cumberland, MD. Dick worked on such volatile items as the stable formulation of the Trinitrotoluene or "TNT" explosive and the formula for flame throwing tanks during the Korean War effort. During his time at Hercules, he was awarded an United States Patent for a chemical binding agent. In 1964, he became a technical buyer and moved to McDonnell Douglas Corporation where he worked on such projects as the Gemini Space Capsule heat shield and the nose cone composite for the F-4 Phantom Jet. While in St. Louis, he attended St. Louis University to earn his Juris Doctor Degree and graduated first in his class. He joined the Missouri Bar in 1968 and was later admitted to practice before the United States Patent Office and the United States Supreme Court. In 1969, he accepted a position at Eastman Kodak in Kingsport, TN as a Patent Attorney. He worked there until 1980 when he joined a firm specializing in Intellectual Property in St. Louis where he worked until his retirement.

Dick was both a Certified Professional Parliamentarian with the American Institute of Parliamentarians and a Professional Registered Parliamentarian with the National Association of Parliamentarians. In his retirement, he served as a professional parliamentarian traveling to many professional meetings and conferences. It was through the National Association of Parliamentarians that he met his current wife, Marge.

Dick was an active sports fan following the St. Louis Cardinals. He really enjoyed watching minor league baseball in Kingsport. He also enjoyed playing duplicate bridge with his wife and many of his friends in Kingsport. He was an active member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks and the Loyal Order of the Moose. He was very active in the Eastman Camera Club and served as President. He did a lot of the technical lighting and sound systems for the Kingsport Theatre Guild. He had an active workshop where he made wooden items like baseball bats for every kid on the Little League baseball team. Dick volunteered with his first wife, Kelly, at the Kingsport Crisis Center, a telephone counseling service, and several other civic activities in Kingsport. He always had either a camera or movie camera in his hand and had his own darkroom where he developed many pictures of his family and life. During his life in La Porte, he became very involved in the Presbyterian Church where he was a member of the Session. He also became involved with Arts in the Parks, the La Porte Hospital Auxiliary and the NewPorte Landing Advisory Committee. He was a member of Toastmasters International where he achieved the rank of Governor, Phi Alpha Delta Law Fraternity, American Institute of Parliamentarians, and the National Association of Parliamentarians.

Cremation has taken place with Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center in La Porte, IN.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM (EST) on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at the Peabody Retirement Community, 400 W. 7th St., North Manchester, IN. Rev. Dr. Sally Wicks of the La Porte Presbyterian Church will be officiating. Interment has taken place at Falls Cemetery in Wabash, IN.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be in Dick's name to the American Diabetes Association, 30 N. Michigan Avenue, Suite 3240, Chicago, IL 60602 or the National Kidney Foundation, 911 E. 86th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.

