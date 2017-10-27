MT. CARMEL - Curtis David Hurd 74, of Mt. Carmel went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 26, 2017 at his residence. He was retired from Eastman Chemical Company after 28 years.

The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Saturday, October 28, 2017 at Freedom Baptist Church in Mt. Carmel. A memorial service will follow with Pastor Andy Sensabaugh officiating.

To view the full obituary and send online condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is proudly serving the Hurd family.