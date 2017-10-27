BIG STONE GAP, VA - Burlie Barnett, 87, passed away on Friday (Oct. 27, 2017) at Mountain View Regional Medical Center in Norton, VA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hansford and Martha (Bloomer) Barnett; brothers, Leonard, Luther, Lucian, Gale, Jerry and Bige Barnett; and sisters, Linda Williams, Della Payne, Minnie Maness, Sallie Goad and Faye Davis.

Surviving are his sister, Marcella Beverly of Zion, IL; a special niece and caregiver, Teresa Clark of Big Stone Gap; several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to Edna Ayers for her compassionate caregiving.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Monday at Holding Funeral Home (17 E. 3rd St., N.) in Big Stone Gap.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p .m. Monday in the Holding Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Owen Powers and Pastor Owen Powers, Jr. officiating.

Burial will follow at the Barker Cemetery in the Crackers Neck Community.

