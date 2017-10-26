Wanda Mae Seal Rogers

She was born February 4, 1936 to Helen and Charles Seal of Hawkins County, TN. She was married to T.J. Rogers for 57 years before he passed in 2012. They were longtime residents of Hawkins County, having lived in both Church Hill and Rogersville for many years.

She leaves behind four children, Scott Rogers (Charlyn) of Angleton, TX, Helen Ralston (Bill), Tammy King (Jeff), and Jeff Rogers (Hope), all of Nashville, TN; seven grandchildren, Ryan and Matthew Ralston, Boyd and Evan Rogers, and Josh, Jamie and Delana King; two great-grandchildren, Amelia and Jared Ralston; three remaining sisters, Marie Chappell, Christine Robinson, and Sue (Jim) Harvey; two remaining brothers, John Seal and G.B (Jo) Seal; sister-in-law, Sharon Seal; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

She loved music and performed for many years with T.J. and also with their family bluegrass band, The Pickin’ Tymes. She also loved children and worked for many years as a teacher’s aide in Hawkins County, continuing as a substitute teacher, even in retirement.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm Friday, October 27, 2017 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery.

Christian-Sells Funeral Home of Rogersville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.christiansells.com.