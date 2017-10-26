Philip E. Kappesser IV

Philip served in the US Air Force and worked for IBM for 33 years. He enjoyed boating, walking with his wife and his buddy JD, spending time with his family and telling family stories and jokes.

He was preceded in death by his parents Philip & Pauline Kappesser 3rd and sister, Phyllis.

He is survived by his wife Constance of 37 years, children; Deborah, Philip 5th & Lauri; brother, Gary, five grandchildren & 7 great grandchildren; aunts, uncles & cousins.

Calling hours will be from 1:00 – 3:00 PM on Saturday October 28, 2017 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home in Church Hill, TN. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM in the funeral home chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the North East TN ALS Association or to your favorite charity.

