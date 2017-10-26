Michael David Padgett

Michael was born on December 21, 1957 to Jim Padgett and the late Betty Jean (Light) Padgett in Kingsport, TN.

Michael was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Church Hill, TN, where he served as a Deacon. Michael was a graduate of Dobyns Bennett High School and later graduated from East Tennessee State University with a degree in communications. Michael started working as a DJ at the age of 12. He worked for WGOC and later WTFM, on the Mike and Jody Morning Show, Saturday Night Fever show, commercials for radio and TV. He later moved into sales and later began working at WXBQ. Michael was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend; he will be greatly missed.

In addition to his mother, Michael was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Baxter & Dot Padgett; maternal grandparents, Basil & Mosella Light; sister, Debbie Padgett; brother, Mark Padgett; and daughter, Maggie Padgett.

Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife, Angela Padgett; sons, Bobby & wife Victoria Padgett, Carl Padgett, and Eli Padgett; daughter, Emma Padgett; father, James Padgett & wife Kathy; granddaughter, Aaylinh Padgett; grandson, Aydin Padgett; sister-in-law, Peggy & husband Edd Baldock; brother-in-law, Tony & wife Linda Blevins; uncles, Sam & wife Wanda Padgett, Tom & wife Karol Light, and Lowell & wife Janelle Light; cousins, Marty & husband John Seaton; Samantha & husband Wayne Bruce, Jeff Light, Tonya Light, Tanya Light, and Melinda Light; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

The family will greet guests and share memories on Saturday (October 28, 2017) from 3 to 5 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 5 p.m. in the chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home with Dr. Jim Royston and Dr. Greg Burton officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to Colonial Heights Baptist Church Family Life Center (108 Colonial Heights Road Kingsport, TN 37663).

Online condolences may be made to the Padgett family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Padgett family.