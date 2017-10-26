Mary Ruth Nickels Wolfe

Mary Ruth was born in Scott County, VA on October 12, 1932 to the late Charlie W. Nickels and Lillie Mae Fleenor Nickels. She answered to many different names, “Mary”, “Ruth”, and “Mary Ruth” among them.

Mary Ruth was a multi-tasker long before that term ever became part of our pop culture. She was married to Roy V. Wolfe, Jr. on July 5, 1958 at First Baptist Church in Gate City. Through the years, while raising a young family, she was Roy’s legal secretary, accountant and office manager of the family law practice. On many occasions, Roy told family and friends that it was his law office, and sometimes Mary Ruth let him work there. Later, with her support, Roy was appointed to the federal judiciary, and she returned to work at the Scott County Circuit Court as a Deputy Clerk, where she had first worked, outside the family restaurant, before they were married.

A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to so many, she was a tireless and faithful servant of our Lord and her community. She was most recently a member of Community Fellowship Baptist Church. She always had a love for music and she lifted her voice in praise for many years as a member of the Church Choir.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Roy, and her sisters, Frances Keith and Joan “Jody” Lewis.

She is survived by her brother, Charlie Nickels and his wife, Jane, Kingsport, TN; a brother-in-law, Bob Lewis, Gate City, VA; her children, Charles Wolfe and wife, Lynn, Crofton, MD; R.V. Wolfe, III and wife, Terri, Harrisonburg, VA; Rachel Wolfe Healy and husband, Mark, Mason, OH; her grandchildren, Laura Lasonczyk, and fiancé, Tyler Lamb, Michael Lasonczyk, Kyle Lasonczyk, Connor Wolfe, Camden Wolfe, Ian Wolfe and Katie Wolfe, along with her many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 28, 2017 at the Gate City Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Joe Barber officiating. Judy McConnell will lead us in music and song. Graveside services will follow at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA.

In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made in Mary Ruth’s memory to the “Community Completion Fund”, First Baptist Church, 155 Shady Elm Lane, Weber City, VA 24290, and/or the National Parkinson Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018, or online at parkinson.org

An online guest register is available for the Wolfe family at www.gatecityfunerals.com