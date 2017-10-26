Lisa Jones Rose

Not only did Lisa give her all to those who knew and loved her; She gave her all to those who never knew her at all. Lisa was an organ donor so others could live.

She is survived by her husband of 16 years, Chuck Rose; her three daughters, Randey, Lynsey, Heather and her husband Zach; parents, Oscar and Sue Jones; sisters, Pam Cutshall, Sandy Woods, and Sherry Hunt; several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles. She is preceded by both maternal and paternal grandparents and a special nephew Eric Adams.

A visitation for family and friends will be held at Trinity Memorial on Saturday October 28th, 2017 from 6-8pm. Funeral service will follow with Evangelist Steve Martin presiding.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.