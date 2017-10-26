Born April 9, 1942 in Kingsport, TN he was the son of William G. (Bill) Marsh and Edna Churchwell Marsh. Growing up in Church Hill, TN, Larry attended Church Hill and Dobyns-Bennett High Schools. He served in the US Army and retired from Eastman.

Larry attended Oak Grove Baptist Church. He loved wood working, cooking and antique cars. He was a member of the Kingsport Antique and Rod Club and loved showing his 31 Chevrolet that he restored. He could build and repair anything. He will be missed by all that love him.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Shirley Waters.

He is survived by his devoted wife and best friend of 45 years, Connie Egan Marsh; son, Larry Douglas Marsh, Jr. and his wife Melissa; daughter, Paula D. Marsh; grandsons, Aaron Marsh and wife Brittney; Josh Marsh and fiancée Mallory McClain; granddaughter, Candice Marsh; great-grandsons, Abel and Boone Marsh; brother-in-law, Gary Egan and wife Patty; sister-in-laws, Joy Thomas and husband John, Dawn Crowe and husband Roy, Tracy Strickler and husband Dan; several nieces and nephews and special friends, Denny Simpson and Travis (Norm) Norton.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 28th at the Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home in Kingsport, TN.

A Celebration of Larry's life will follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor Susan Lankford officiating.

A Military Graveside Service will immediately follow at Liberty Hill Cemetery in Mount Carmel, TN. Military Rites will be conducted by American Legion Posts 3/265.

Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave any online condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Larry Douglas Marsh.