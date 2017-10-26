Helen (Sissy) Stanley

Funeral services will be held at Carter Trent Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, October 27, 2017 at 10am, Rev. Larry Hall will be officiating. Burial will follow at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA.

Pallbearers are Jose de Guzman, Richard Hunsaker, William Parker, James Poole, Bob Robinette and Ding Salamat. Honorary pallbearer is Garry Smith.

