Edith Mae Morelock

She was a lifelong resident of Blountville prior to going to Brookhaven Manor Nursing Home.

Edith was preceded in death by her lifelong companion, Clyde Thomas “Butch” Morelock, Jr.; her parents, James Hubert “Nig” Bamman and Annie Lee Trinkle; and her brother, Eddie Trinkle.

Survivors include her daughter, Tammy Livingston & husband Troy of Belmont, NC; son, Clyde Thomas Morelock III of Blountville; grandchildren, Stephanie Livingston and Daltyn Sells; and her two sisters, Joanne L. Bamman and Connie Sue deBriel.

At Edith’s request her funeral is private.

In lieu of flowers it was Edith’s request that you remember and visit the shut ins at your local nursing home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family atwww.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Morelock family.