Wilma I. House

She was born in Sullivan County where she resided the majority of her life. Wilma loved to cook, sew and especially enjoyed singing hymns at Apostolic Gospel Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Belle Mowell Dykes; her siblings, John Willie Dykes, Carson Dykes, Ruby Hall, Betty Franklin and Kathleen Collins.

Wilma House is survived by her daughter, Lisa Moore and husband David; son, James Kimbler, Jr.; grandchildren, Jason Kimbler and Joshua Kimbler; brother, Preacher Kelly Dykes; a (special) brother, Virgil Hall; former daughter-in-law, Jimmie Marie Kimbler; along with several nieces and nephews.

A special thank you goes out to Dr. Robert Lee, the nursing staff of Holston Manor, Caris Hospice and especially Dr. Reed Blackwelder and Dr. Rodney Houghton for the special care given for many years.

As per Wilma’s wishes a graveside service only will be conducted 1 pm on Friday, October 27, 2017 at Morning Star Cemetery with Bishop Hagen Webb officiating. Family and friends who wish to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 pm.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Morning Star Cemetery, 1130 Morning Star Road, Church Hill, TN 37642.

