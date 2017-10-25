Shirley Edith (Collings) Jackson

The family will receive friends from 12pm to 1pm on Thursday, October 26, 2017, at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, 520 Watauga Street, Kingsport with funeral services following directly at 1 pm with Dr. Ed Dillow and Rev. Jim Burbank officiating.

Graveside services will follow at Washington County Memory Garden. Pallbearers are Lance Arnold, Bobby Carter, James Cash, Jerry Lifford, Ralph Lifford, and James Seavers. Honorary Pallbearers are Doug Cloud, Don Lee, and Lewis Tunnell.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 871 N. Weisgarber Road, Knoxville, TN 37909.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Jackson family.