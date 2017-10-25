Mother Virginia Kate Patrick

During her brief illness she prayed for God’s Mercy, and we can rejoice in the fact that God granted her request and took her home. She was a faithful member of Central Baptist Church Kingsport,TN.

She was preceded in death by her husband Artie and her son Michael.

She is survived by her grandsons Damon and Mike and her adopted granddaughter Kotinna Thompson. She is lovingly remembered by a host of nieces, nephews and great grandchildren.

**The Family wishes to acknowledge the deep appreciation and expressions of love by the Central Baptist Church Family for Mother Patrick. May God Continue to Bless You**

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday October 26, 2017 at 1:00pm from Central Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 12:00pm until the hour of service. Burial will follow at East Tennessee Cemetery, Blountville, TN.

