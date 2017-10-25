JASPER, VA - Joseph Maness, 74 joined his heavenly father October 23, 2017.

Joe worked for Asplundh Tree Company for several years and for Westmoreland Coal Company 18 years. Joe loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting and farming. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Macie Lunsford Maness; brothers, Taylor "Red" Maness, and A.J. "Jake" Maness, sisters, Dorothy Maness Rogers.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Gwendolyn Fern Maness; three children, son Joseph Maness Jr. and daughters Gwen Maness Saylor and husband Donnie, Lorie Maness Kelly and husband Jerry. He is also survived by two sisters, Celia Ann Stidham and Eula Mae Powers. Ten grandchildren, Beth Linkous, Christopher and Michael McPherson, Melody Harmon, Brett, Hunter and Dalton Maness, Zach Dorton, Katherine and Tucker Kelly. 13 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Thursday October 26, 2017 from 5-8 pm at Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home 298 Harrell St. Pennington Gap, VA 24277. The funeral services will be conducted at 2 pm on Friday at Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bob Maggard officiating.

