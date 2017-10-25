Helen (Sissy) Stanley

She was born in Dunham, KY to Fairbanks and Frona Stanley. She was raised in Lynch, KY and graduated from nursing school in Kingsport TN, where she made her home. After working at Harlan Miner’s Hospital, Harlan, KY, she moved to Kingsport and worked at Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Medical Center.

Helen was a very kind and gentle soul. Her generosity and humble nature brightened all the lives of her family and friends. Sissy spent her entire life caring for patients and every member of her family when needed. She loved her family and friends with a love that surpassed anyone’s expectations.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers: Kenneth Stanley, Dunham KY and Jim Stanley , Chandler, AZ, sisters: Ruth Boggs and Nora Gibson of Kingsport, TN.

She leaves her loving memories to be cherished by her loving brother Charles “Biddy” Stanley, North Huntingdon, PA, best friend Gloria Buted, Kingsport TN, nieces: Kathy Hunsaker (Richard), Judy Robinette (Bob), Darlene Gibson, Ava Fleenor, and Robin Poole( James ); special friends: Joe and Miriam de Guzman ,Jojo and Ruth Quejada, Justin and Glorianne Slovensky; nephews, cousins and friends.

She was an avid golfer, enjoyed travelling, loves gardening, cross-stitching and making apple butter with her apple butter gang She was passionate in decorating during Christmas season and was awarded for best night and daytime by City of Kingsport.

Family will receive friends from 5 pm to 7 pm, Thursday October 26, 2017, at Carter Trent Funeral Home, 520 Watauga St. Kingsport TN

Funeral services will be held at Carter Trent Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, October 27, 2017 at 10am, Rev. Larry Hall will be officiating. Burial will follow at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA.

Pallbearers are Jose de Guzman, Richard Hunsaker, William Parker, James Poole, Bob Robinette and Ding Salamat. Honorary pallbearer is Garry Smith.

