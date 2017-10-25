Gertrude “Trudie” Robinette

Gertrude was the matriarch of her family. The wisdom and knowledge that she gained throughout her life is immeasurable; and she happily passed on that wisdom and knowledge to her family. She was a devout member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church and her strong, independent character has inspired so many. Gertrude loved gardening and feeding her birds; she even went as far as making her birds their personal cornbread. Gertrude planted many flowers during her life, but more importantly, she planted seeds of love in her family’s life that will continue to grow throughout their lifetime.

Gertrude was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Clyde; and her son, Eddie Robinette. Left to carry on her memories and her legacy of love are her grandchildren, Sherry Jenkins (Todd), Kevin Robinette (Brooke), and Janet Sexton (Fred); great grandchildren, Christian Steadman, Joshua Steadman, Spencer Sexton, Cole Sexton, and Curtis Robinette; and several other loving family members.

The family would like to say a special “thank you” to the staff of Smoky Mountain Hospice.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 27, 2017 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm in the chapel East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 pm immediately following the visitation with Brother Greg Burton officiating. Interment service will be on Saturday, October 28, 2017 at 11:00 am at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of Devotion. Serving as pallbearers will be Gertrude’s family and friends.

