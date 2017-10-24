Shirley Edith (Collings) Jackson

Shirley was born on October 12, 1945 in Scott County, VA. She was a graduate of Gate City High School and Whitney Business College (Bristol College). Shirley worked for Tennessee Eastman Company, Indian Path Hospital, and Respi-Care. She was currently employed at Johnson Elementary in Kingsport City Schools. Shirley loved to work with children and looked forward to going in and seeing her class every day.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gladys Puckett and Wesley Amos Collings; sisters, Kathleen Marcum, Evelyn Shamburger, and Ruby Hutton; brothers, James Welford Collings and Charles Collings; father and mother-in-law, Lillie (Hurt) Jackson and Leonard Carson Jackson.

She is survived by her husband Leon Jackson of 52 years; daughters, Lisa Jackson Sadeghi of Woodbridge, VA, Dr. Leigh Jackson Cash and her husband James of Los Alamos, NM; granddaughter, Mina Leigh Sadeghi; sisters, Cleo Hursman of Cinncinnati, OH, Isabell Monroe and her husband Darrell of Mount Carmel, TN, Ilene Fletcher and her husband Ted of Duffield, VA; brothers, Ervin Collings of Church Hill, TN, Lloyd Collings and his wife Judy of Kingsport, TN; along with several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 12pm to 1pm on Thursday, October 26, 2017, at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, 520 Watauga Street, Kingsport with funeral services following directly at 1 pm with Dr. Ed Dillow and Rev. Jim Burbank officiating.

Graveside services will follow at Washington County Memory Garden. Pallbearers are Lance Arnold, Bobby Carter, James Cash, Jerry Lifford, Ralph Lifford, and James Seavers. Honorary Pallbearers are Doug Cloud, Don Lee, and Lewis Tunnell.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the Regional Cancer Center at Indian Path Hospital, Dr. Malcom Matthews, NP Kevin Blake, and all the RNs and staff; and Indian Path Hospital ER and ICU, Drs. Campbell and Gorospe, and all the RNs and staff.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 871 N. Weisgarber Road, Knoxville, TN 37909.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Jackson family.