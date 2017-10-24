Ruby “Mom” Myers

Ruby was born on August 21, 1944 in Green Bay, WI to the late Jeremiah Rhoades and the late Charlotte Baldwin Rhoades.

In February of 1960 Ruby married her most cherished friend and love of her life, Mr. Terrill Myers Sr., and after 51 years of a beautiful life together, he preceded her in death on May 5, 2011.

Ruby had a heart for everyone. She was known as “Mom” to her family and friends and she never met a stranger. She loved wildlife and she found solace in feeding all kinds of animals and spending time with nature. She was a great, loving wife to her husband and mother to her children; and she was a great mother to everyone she knew. Ruby was a great cook and she had a servant’s heart; in that if you were to visit her, you would be eating, whether you were hungry or not.

Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; and her loving husband, Terrill.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Bannan (Margie), Terrill Jr. (Raymond), and Brian (Jan); daughters, Becky LeeAnn Myers, Brenda Joyce Myers, Bonnie Stevens (Donnie) and Brook Myers; many grandchildren and great grandchildren who she dearly loved; and 22 brothers and sisters.

Graveside services for Ruby will be on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park in the Garden of Hope at 1:00 pm with Brother David Dotson officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Bannan, Terrill Jr., Donnie, Jeremiah, Scott, and Shane.

