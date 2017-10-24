Tim lived in Kingsport his entire life, graduating from Dobyns-Bennett High School. He attended Lees McRae College and graduated from ETSU with a degree in accounting and political science. He was employed by several area companies working in a management capacity. Tim was a man of character and integrity whose love of life and people never faltered. Those who knew him loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William A. Herron and Ruby Lee Roberts Herron, and his brother, William Herron.

Tim is survived by his wife of 48 years, Pearl E. Herron; daughter, Jennifer L. Keener (Kermit Keener); grandsons, Jason and Dylan Keener; and sister, Patricia Udwary (Anton Udwary).

We wish to thank the staff at Wellmont Holston Valley’s ICU and the staff of the hospice section at Wilcox Hall for their kind and compassionate care. A special thanks also to the gang at Tobacco Road who welcomed him with love and made him a part of their family.

A memorial service will be held at Cassidy United Methodist Church on Memorial Blvd. on Friday, October 27th at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Paul Becker officiating. Military Rights will be conducted by American Legion Post 3/265.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Robert Timothy “Tim” Herron.