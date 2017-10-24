Richard Merchant Jr

He was formerly of Coeburn, Virginia and was a Truck Driver. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Merchant SR, and Fannie Jane Boozer Merchant; a sister, Vanessa Merchant, a brother, Charles Merchant and a granddaughter, Harmoni Morgan.

Surviving are his son, Richard (Jessica) Merchant III of Radford, Virginia and his daughter, Vanessa (Santora Morgan) White-Morgan of Washington, D.C.; his companion, Catherine Chalkley of Amelia, Virginia; two brothers, Gary Merchant Durham, North Carolina and Orbin Merchant of Brookneal, Virginia; four grandchildren, Richard Dayton Merchant, Jordon E. Merchant, Cattleya Morgan, and Santora Morgan; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins.

The family will receive friends Thursday, October 26, 2017 12 noon to 2 P.M. at the Sturgill Funeral Home 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, Virginia. Funeral Services will follow at 2 P.M. in the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel Coeburn.

Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to sign guest register book online.

Sturgill Funeral Homes 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, Virginia 24230 in charge of arrangements.