Mary Nell Barrett

Mary was born in Scott County, VA. She later moved to the Bloomingdale area where she spent most of her life. Mary was a loving mother and devoted wife. She enjoyed being a homemaker and working on the family farm. Her children and especially grandchildren were her precious treasures whom she loved very much. Mary kept mostly to herself but was known to many as kind soul. She will be missed greatly by those around her.

She is preceded by her husband of 16 years, Thomas Barrett; parents, Albert and Geneva McMurray; brother, Lester McMurray; sisters, Verna Booher, Elsie Boyer, and Shirley Milburn.



She is survived by her sons, David and wife Regina Barrett, Paul and wife Andrea Barrett; daughter, Carol and Bobby Gilliam; granddaughter, Brandy Lucas; grandson, Justin Gilliam, Alex Barrett, Blake Barrett, and Brandon Lynch; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Rita Butler.



Visitation for family and friends will be held at Trinity Memorial on Friday, October 27th, 2017 from 6-8 pm. The funeral service will follow with Pastor Steve Wade officiating and special music by Hannah Livingston.

Graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery on Saturday, October 28th, 2017 at 11am. Pallbearers will be Justin Gilliam, Alex Barrett, Jack Wallen, Bobby Gilliam, Brandon Lynch, and Greg Wallen. Honorary pallbearer will be Blake Barrett.



The family would like to extend special thanks to all the staff and nurses at Holston Manor for the kindness they showed their mother.



Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.