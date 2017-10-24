General Curtis Walker

Surviving him are his wife, Linda Walker, his sons and their wives: David and LuAnn Walker, Columbia, TN, and Neil and Beth Walker, Norton, VA. His grandchildren are: Daniel and Sean Walker, and Robert, Connor and Elliot Walker. Also surviving are two half- brothers, Tim and Pat Walker, a half-sister, Kim Fitzmiller, a special cousin, Donna Wright and special nieces, Courtne Wells de Potorreal and Marisa Upson.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Wednesday at the Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. A funeral service will be at 7 PM in the funeral home chapel, with the Reverend Mark Dixon and the Reverend Jim Collie officiating.

Family and friends will gather between 10 and 10:30 AM Thursday at the funeral home, where they will then depart in procession to the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens mausoleum for committal and entombment. The Virginia National Guard Honors Team and local veterans service organizations will provide military honors.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Norton, PO Box 499, Norton, VA 24273.