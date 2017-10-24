Carlos Edward Whitaker

Carlos was born on August 8, 1935 to the late George W. & Sarah E. (Huffman) Whitaker in Blountville, TN. Carlos was a retired contractor, and retired from Sullivan County Schools Maintence Dept. He developed many life-long friendships with those he worked with. He loved attending his church, and his Sunday School class at Faith Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, Carlos was preceded in death by his siblings, John Whitaker and Vilas Horne.

Carlos is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Aldie Mae Spears Whitaker; children, Barbara & husband Ralph, Perry & wife Donna, Jerry & wife Lynn, and Kristen; grandchildren, Dustin & wife Jessica, Elizabeth & husband Joe, Wesley & wife Laura, Clarissa & husband Taylor, Kendra, Emily, and Max; great-grandchildren, Brooke, Lilah, Parker, and Joseph; siblings, Hildred, Ezra & wife Doris, Thelma, Margaret, and Claude & wife Patsy; several nieces, nephews; and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday (October 26, 2017) from 4 to 7 p.m. in the chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m.in the chapel with Pastor Eddie Zimmerman, Bro. Phil Martin, and Bro. David Houser officiating. New Song Trio, Wallace Nelms, and Barbara Gamble will provide special music. Committal services will be held on (Friday) October 27, 2017 at 1 p.m. in the Garden of the Mausoleum at East Lawn Memorial Park. Serving as pallbearers will be Bill Fleenor, John Fleenor, Joe Mike Akard, Phil Martin, David Houser, and Allen Anderson.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions are sent to the Wisdom Sunday School class of Faith Baptist Church, (3819 Island Road, Blountville TN 37617).

