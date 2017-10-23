Lois Carter

Lois was born on February 22, 1927. Lois enjoyed helping others throughout her life. She was preceded in death by her husband Walmer Carter; daughter: Joyce Gay Thorpe; son: Otis Allen Carter; parents: Henry and Pearl Southard; sisters: Joan Southard and Betty Roberts; brothers: Sam and Charles Southard. She is survived by her daughter Delsie “Del” Bear; son: Walmer “J.R.” Carter, Jr.; sisters: Charlotte Isenberg and Maryetta Russell; grandson: Paul Thorpe and wife Jessica; granddaughters: Kimberly Jackson and partner Larry Johnson, Wendy Lewis and partner Alan Perry, and Danielle Blevins and husband Andrew; great-granddaughters: Molly Thorpe, Emily Thorpe, Haley Lewis and Ashley Jackson; great-great grandson: Landon Harrison.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. in the chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664. A funeral service will immediately follow at 7:00 P.M. with Rev. David Salley officiating.

Lois will be laid to rest at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, October 26, 2017 in the Garden of David at East Lawn Memorial Park with her family serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society or Alzheimer’s of Kingsport.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the entire staff of Amedisys Hospice of Kingsport and to Marcello Ball and Carol Williams. All arrangements are entrusted to East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park.

