Lisa Jennings

She was a graduate of Daniel Boone High School class of 1985. She enjoyed reading, listening to country music, and cooking. She worked all of her life in food service. Lisa came from a big family and was most passionate being with little kids and taking care of them.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ruby and Charlie Cole; brothers, Charles Cole, and David Cole; sisters, Joyce Mays, and Janie Roberts.

She is survived by her sons, Travis Jennings and wife Mia, Tyler Jennings; sisters, Hazel Cody, Nancy and Bob Lessman, Barbara and Bill Manis, Peggy Wilkerson, Kathy and Gary Whetsell, Tammy Fawbush; brother, Scott Cole; several nieces and nephews; special friend Skip Waxler; and her beloved dog Ms. Vicious.

A visitation for family and friends will be held at Trinity Memorial on Wednesday October 25th from 6-7pm. A funeral service will follow with Pastor David Grubb of Cornerstone Fellowship will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family.

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.