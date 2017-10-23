Joshua Cecil Hill

Born in Morristown, TN, he was the youngest son of Whitney Hill (father) and Crystal Graham (mother).

He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Cecil D. Hill; grandmothers, Sherry Hill, and Sue Tallent.

He is survived by his father, Whitney Hill; mother, Crystal Graham; sister, Alicia Hill; brother, Patrick Hill; nephews, Marshall Hill, Phoenix Hill; niece, Raven Hill; stepfather, David Woods; stepmother, Durhonda Hill; grandfather, Wayne Tallent; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation for family and friends will be held at Trinity Memorial on October 26th from 6-8pm. Funeral service will follow at 8pm with Pastor Chad Roberts officiating.

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.