Fannie L. Millhorn

A native of Washington County, TN, she was a daughter of the late James William and Florence Hanifin Friday. Mrs. Millhorn was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church and was a member of the Eastern Star. Mrs. Cosgrove retired from the Johnson City Memorial Hospital in 1973 as a LPN, then worked in private care and nursing homes for several years. She loved nursing and taking care of others.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph A. Millhorn, in July 2001; daughter, Jennie Hamilton; granddaughter, Sherry Hamilton; seven brothers, Bill, Bud, Paul, Archie, Jasper, James T., and Ralph Friday; six sisters, Mary Martin, Myrtle Warder, Elizabeth Goodman, Carrie Torbett, Lola Peters, and Emma Sue Cash.

Survivors include three sons, Jimmie Millhorn and wife Lyda, Gray, Ronnie Millhorn, Bristol, Terry Millhorn and wife Judie, Gray; grandchildren, Randy Millhorn, Fall Branch, Lisa Barnett, Jonesborough, Patricia Hamilton, Gray, Shelly Hamilton, Kingsport, Beverly Hickman, Columbus, Mississippi, Rondal Millhorn, Charleston, SC, Amy Leonard, Gray, Brian Millhorn, Youngsville, NC; three great grandchildren; a sister, June Hood, Gray. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The graveside service for Mrs. Millhorn will be conducted at 3:00 P.M. Thursday, October 26, 2017at Monte Vista Memorial Park with Rev. Charles “Toonie” Cash officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday from 1:00 until 2:30 P.M. from the West Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church, 396 Oak Grove Rd., Gray, TN 37615.

Appalachian Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Millhorn family. (423 ) 928-6111