Lloyd R. Coates

Lloyd served honorably in the U.S. Army during World War II in the Phillipines, and was honorably discharged. He was definitely part of the Greatest Generation. Lloyd came to Kingsport from Centerville, TN, in 1951 as a new Tennessee State Trooper. But for a short while, he met and married the Love of his Life, Etta Bolden. Lloyd remained in Kingsport his whole career as a Tennessee State Trooper in the Fifth District, retiring as the District Administrative Lieutenant in 1984, choosing to provide a consistent home in Kingsport for his family. Following retirement, Lloyd served the Kingsport Press as Supervisor of Security for a number of years.

His passion in life was his effectual love for his family, church ministry as a deacon of Glenwood Baptist Church, and his service to the State of Tennessee as a State Trooper. Lloyd simply loved people and serving families, choosing to work most holidays so younger troopers would have family time; yet, always present for important occasions in his family.

Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents, Robert B. and Elizabeth Capps Coates; his wife of 50 years, Etta Bolden Coates; and 6 brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his son, Bobby L. Coates and his fiancé, Laura Y. Pulido of Tampa Bay, Florida; His grandson Robert L. Coates and wife Tawny and their two sons Bradley and Austin James of Spring Hill, TN, and his granddaughter Elizabeth S. Temple and husband Sean and their children Ava, Liliana, and Luke of Franklin, TN. Also, he is survived by Sister in laws Bonnie Epps of Alta Loma, CA, Patty Babb and husband Olin of Kingsport, TN, Mary Hood and husband Bob of Golden, CO, and brother in laws Glen Bolden of Johnson City, TN, and Joseph Bolden and his wife Mary of Kingsport, TN. He is survived by several nieces and nephews of whom he cared deeply. His caring and devoted niece Connie Salyer and brother in law Olin Babb made frequent daily trips insuring that Lloyd always remained safe and with loving visits to his home. Without their vigilant and constant care, Lloyd would not have enjoyed the life of liberty to remain in his home for a number of years after the passing of wife, Etta. He and son, Bob talked daily, often “holding court” as to politics, Tennessee football, and each other’s day. To everyone Lloyd met or visited, the focus was on that person’s needs, never complaining but rejoicing in “the day the Lord made”.

Calling hours will be held at the Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport from 5-7 PM on Monday, October 23, 2017, with the honor guard of the Tennessee Highway Patrol performing recognition of Lloyd’s service to the

State of Tennessee. The memorial service will follow with Bobby L. Coates, M.Div. officiating.

Graveside services will be held at the Oak Hill Memorial Park, Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at 10:00 am with Military Rites conducted by American Legion 3/265.

Our family wishes to express much appreciation to the retired and active Troopers of the Tennessee Highway Patrol who are serving as pallbearers and honorary pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tennessee Highway Patrol Relief Fund in the name of Lloyd Coates.