Linda Louise Jones

The family will receive friends from 4 pm to 6 pm on Sunday October 22, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, 520 Watauga Street, Kingsport. A service will follow at 6 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor George Willis and Pastor Marvin Egan officiating.

A graveside service will be held at 1 pm on Monday October 23, 2017 at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Larry Miracle, Jeff Hurd, Jeff Bishop, Chad Bailey, Joe Looney, Jeff Jones, Jamie Manis and Larry Wayne Jones, Jr. Family and friends that wish to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:15 pm to go in procession.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the nurses and doctors at the Johnson City Regional Cancer Center.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 871 N. Weisgarber Road, Knoxville, TN 37909.

