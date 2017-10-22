Lawrence “Monk” Crouch

Born in Washington County, he was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served for 28 years. Lawrence was a member of the Boones Creek Christian Church and also attended Sullivan Baptist Church. He was also a member of the American Legion 3/265, Sinking Creek Masonic Lodge #575, and Jericho Shriners. He was an avid UT Vols football fan, enjoyed traveling and visiting with friends. Lawrence had a great love for farming.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Clark Crouch; and parents, Fred and Martha Crouch.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Pickens-Crouch; one daughter, Suzanne, Hembree and husband, Mark; one son, Larry Crouch; one step-daughter, Julie Whitaker and husband, Steve; special cousin, Jim Carmichael; and several other special cousins.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 23, 2017, at Boones Creek Christian Church. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor David Clark, Mike Lewis, and Pastor Jeff Strong officiating. Masonic Rites will be conducted by Sinking Creek Masonic Lodge #575.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 24, 2017, at Washington County Memory Gardens with Military Rites conducted by American Legion 3/265.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Carl Lewis, Howard Steed, Don McCracken, Jim Carmichael, George Boy, Hugh Grills, Jim Brandt, Butch Whitaker, Maynard Crowe, and Tim Lingerfelt.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Boones Creek Christian Church, 305 Christian Church Rd, Johnson City, TN 37615; Sullivan Baptist Church, 4152 Maplewood St, Kingsport, TN; or Jericho Shriners, 1100 Jericho Dr, Kingsport, TN 37663.