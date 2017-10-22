Donald “Don” Stewart Newland

The family will receive friends from 3-7pm on Sunday, October 22nd at West View Baptist Church on 1037 Fairview Avenue in Kingsport, TN. The funeral service will begin at 7:00pm following visitation, and Pastor Mike Stout will be officiating. Military Graveside Rites will be conducted at 11:00am Monday, October 23rd at Cross Anchor Cemetery, 3945 Babbs Mill Road, Afton, TN. Pallbearers will be Austin Johnson, David Weems, and nephews. Honorary pallbearers will be Doug Musick, Bob Neal, Carl Seavers, David Ward, and Joe Ward.

Family and friends wishing to join the procession to the cemetery should meet at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, 117 E. Charlemont Avenue, Kingsport, at 9:45am.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the staff at NHC Kingsport.