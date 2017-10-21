Maggie L. Yose

She was born in Big Stone Gap and grew up in Jasper Community. She worked at Plaza Drug and Mutual Pharmacy for several years and was a member of the Olinger Missionary Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Sabrina Ann Rogers; and her parents, Oscar and Edith (Scalf) Yose.

Ms. Yose is survived by her son, Michael Ray Rogers of Johnson City, TN; one brother, Kenny Yost of Madille, VA; six sisters, Patsy Reasor of Dryden, VA, Saundra Smith of Blackwater, VA, Carolyn Bledsoe of Chuckey, TN, Diana Kostas of Concord, NC, Linda Yost of Gate City, VA and Dema Blanken of Duffield, VA; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be private.

