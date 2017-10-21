Gaynell W. Woods

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Donna Carter and her brother, Gene Williams.

Gaynell is survived by her immediate family, Susan, Marty, Michelle, Shannon, Corbin, Lili, Zach, Hannah, Niya, and Alex along with her very close friends, Billy and Cathy.

The family will receive friends on Monday (October 23, 2017) from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport or friends may also visit anytime at the residence, 37-22nd Street in Bristol, TN. A graveside service will follow the visitation on Monday (October 23, 2017) at Culbertson Family Cemetery in Nickelsville with, Preacher Jimmy Hawkins, officiating.