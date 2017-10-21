Dr. Daniel Coyle Wilkerson, Jr.

Born October 25, 1922, in Washington, D.C. he was the son of Daniel C. Wilkerson, Sr. and Edith Louise (Haycock) Wilkerson. Growing up in Detroit, Michigan where his father was employed as an inventor and patent attorney for General Motors, Dan received his undergraduate and medical education at the University of Chicago and Wayne State University in Detroit. He served in the U. S. Army Medical Corps from 1947 until to 1953, achieving the rank of Major before leaving the service to re-enter civilian life and begin private practice in surgery. Dan resided and practiced medicine in Alta Vista, Bedford, and Galax, Virginia, and in the Baltimore-Annapolis, Maryland, areas. As a surgeon, death became his enemy and he fought valiantly to keep every patient alive. It was his mission in life.

Dan’s first wife, Rea Raisig, died in 2010, and one of their sons, David Hunter Wilkerson, died in Viet Nam in 1969.

Dan is survived by his third wife, Martha Upton Dodge Wilkerson of Amherst, New Hampshire, and her family William and Elizabeth Craumer of Bedford, New Hampshire. Dan is also survived by several children, John Curtis Wilkerson of Salisbury, Maryland; Timothy Reid Wilkerson and his wife Robin of Kingsport, Tennessee; Martha Wilkerson Johnson and her husband Robert of Vienna, Virginia; Sarah Wilkerson-Freeman of Memphis Tennessee and her husband Hershel; Daniel Shawcross Wilkerson of California and Galen Justice Wilkerson of Italy. Additionally he is survived by his second wife, Carolyn A. Hocker of Pennsylvania, and by his brother, Thomas Delaney Wilkerson, PhD. and his wife Mary Gilbert (Palmer) Wilkerson of Utah. Dan was also blessed with several grandchildren, step-grandchildren, and great grandchildren whose lives were touched by his presence.

Dan was possessed of a keen intellect and a passion for knowledge. An avid reader, his interests were vast. He closely followed current events, both nationally and internationally. He was fascinated by the natural world, and enjoyed planting and watching things grow. He loved the ocean and was refreshed by it. He loved life and did not want to leave it behind. He will be sorely missed by all who loved him.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davis Funeral Home, 1 Lock Street, Nashua, NH. A funeral service in his honor will be held at the Davis Funeral Home on Monday, October 23, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. with burial following at the Groton Cemetery, 242 Hollis Street, Groton, MA.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.