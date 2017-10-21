Donald “Don” Stewart Newland

He was born in Sullivan County on July 23, 1949, the oldest of twin boys born to Carl M. and Pauline Newland of Mt. Carmel. He graduated from Church Hill High School in 1967, then furthered his education at Steed College, and graduated from Tusculum College with a Bachelor of Science in 1986. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves for seven years. Don worked in finance at Anderson Ford, later becoming Vice-President at First American Bank. He later went into sales working at Lester Home Center, and at ProBuild in Gray, TN. He was also part owner of Mama’s House Buffett Restaurant in Kingsport prior to his retirement.

He attended West View Baptist Church in Kingsport and was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Mt. Caramel.

Don loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, deer and turkey hunting. He also loved going to the beach. He loved having company and enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, neighbors, and friends.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his twin brother Ron Newland, and first wife Sandra Blankenship Newland.

Surviving are his loving wife, Rhonda Brown Newland; child of his blood, Amy Nichole Newland of Johnson City and children of his heart, Amanda “Mandi” and husband Brian Martin, Andrew and wife Ashley Long of Greene County; three grandchildren, Austin Johnson, Allison and Amelia Martin; brothers, Larry and Patty Newland, and Randall and Stephanie Newland; sisters-in-law, Brenda Newland, Sharon Hartman, and Zan and husband David Weems; brother-in-law, Dale Brown; several nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Melba Brown and special “mom” Susie Weems.

The family will receive friends from 3-7pm on Sunday, October 22nd at West View Baptist Church on 1037 Fairview Avenue in Kingsport, TN. The funeral service will begin at 7:00pm following visitation, and Pastor Mike Stout will be officiating. Military Graveside Rites will be conducted at 11:00am Monday, October 23rd at Cross Anchor Cemetery, 3945 Babbs Mill Road, Afton, TN. Pallbearers will be Austin Johnson, David Weems, and nephews. Honorary pallbearers will be Doug Musick, Bob Neal, Carl Seavers, David Ward, and Joe Ward.

Family and friends wishing to join the procession to the cemetery should meet at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, 117 E. Charlemont Avenue, Kingsport, at 9:45am.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the staff at NHC Kingsport.