Clearthur Rudolph Sensabaugh

He was born February 17, 1936 in Dante, VA to the late Cora and Samuel Sensabaugh.

Clearthur retired as an Air Traffic Controller in the United States Navy/Air Force with 20 years of service. He also retired as a Shipping Clerk from Eastman Kodak Company with 14 years of service. Clearthur was a license professional Barber. He was a member of Bethel A.M.E. Zion Church. Clearthur loved spending time with his family and in his spare time he played cards (Bid Whist), fishing and hunting.

Clearthur married the late Loretta Young in May, 1956. To this union five children were born; Garland, Gerald, Scott, Lisa and Gregory.

Preceded in death by his grandson Michael Sensabaugh; two sisters; Virginia Sensabaugh and Dorothy Sherfield; three brothers; Samuel (June) Sensabaugh Jr., Herbert (Hoover) Sensabaugh and Eddie (Butch) Stennett.

He leaves to cherish his loving daughter, Lisa Sensabaugh; sons, Garland (Crystal) Sensabaugh, Gerald (Jonya) Sensabaugh, Scott Sensabaugh and Gregory Sensabaugh; twenty-six grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; four sisters; Lillie Ruth Mabry, Helen Bland, Margaret Johnson, Martha Redford; one sister-in-law, Jeanette Sensabaugh; Also, survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends and family on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at Carter Trent Funeral Home, 520 Watauga Street, Kingsport or anytime at the residence of 1030 East Sevier Avenue, Kingsport.

A Celebration of Life service will follow at 12 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Dr. Lester Turner officiating.

