Ann Crouse Knox Graves

She was born August 31, 1933 in Memphis, TN to J Frank and Ruby (Bradshaw) Knox. Upon graduation from Central High School in Memphis, Ann attended Abilene Christian College (at that time it was a college) and Vanderbilt University. On December 29, 1953, Ann married Lloyd Myers Graves, Jr.

She is survived by two sons, Lloyd Myers Graves III (Erin), and Frank Knox Graves (Leslie); 4 grandchildren, Daniel Scott Graves (Sarah), Elizabeth Anne Graves, Sarah Catherine Graves Chambliss (Matthew), and Lloyd Myers Graves IV, and 2 great grandchildren, Samuel Bradley Graves and Abigail Lynn Graves.

She was a caring wife and mother, a devoted member of the church of Christ, and an avid newspaper reader. She was always a gracious hostess, even trying to put her caregivers’ desires above her own in her later years. She selflessly donated her body to Quillen College of Medicine. Therefore, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sunnybrook Children’s Home in Ridgeland, MS (sunnych.net).

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Services 423-753-3821