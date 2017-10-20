Thelma Eva Reynolds

She was retired from Duffield-Pattonsville Elementary School after 40 years of service as cafeteria manager. She was the daughter of the late Charles P. and Roxie Lyons Reynolds.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her nephew, Chuck Rhoton; and brother-in-law, Vernon Rhoton.

She is survived by her brothers, Jim Reynolds and Ken Reynolds; sisters, Bobbie Rhoton and Shirley Reynolds; niece, Melissa Reynolds; nephews, Steve Reynolds and Greg Reynolds; and special neighbors, Tabitha, Ashlynn and Brennen.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at Scott County Funeral Home in Weber City, VA. Interment will follow at Carter-McKinney Cemetery in Duffield, VA.

