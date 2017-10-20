logo

Terry Alan Pearson

• Today at 11:59 AM

ROGERSVILLE - Terry Alan Pearson, age 49, of Rogersville, TN, passed away on Thursday, October 19, 2017, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

He worked at Jost of Greeneville. Terry is survived by his parents, Minnis and Dorothy Pearson; son, Dylan Pearson; brothers, Dennis and Pauline Pearson of Tucson, AZ, Glen and Becky Pearson of Rogersville; sister, Debi Meabon of Tucson, AZ; aunts, Patsy Price of Rogersville, Wilma Jones of Kokomo, IN, Betty Sheely of Waupun, WI; uncle, Roy Don Pearson and wife Lois Patterson of Mt. Carmel; nieces, Danielle Pearson, Tiffany Sherlock and husband Teague, Kelli Pearson; nephews, Chris Pearson and wife Rebecca, Cody Meabon and wife Jessica.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Sunday, October 22, 2017 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Jerry Manis officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am Monday, October 23, 2017 at Persia Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.christiansells.com.