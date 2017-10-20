Terry Alan Pearson

He worked at Jost of Greeneville. Terry is survived by his parents, Minnis and Dorothy Pearson; son, Dylan Pearson; brothers, Dennis and Pauline Pearson of Tucson, AZ, Glen and Becky Pearson of Rogersville; sister, Debi Meabon of Tucson, AZ; aunts, Patsy Price of Rogersville, Wilma Jones of Kokomo, IN, Betty Sheely of Waupun, WI; uncle, Roy Don Pearson and wife Lois Patterson of Mt. Carmel; nieces, Danielle Pearson, Tiffany Sherlock and husband Teague, Kelli Pearson; nephews, Chris Pearson and wife Rebecca, Cody Meabon and wife Jessica.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Sunday, October 22, 2017 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Jerry Manis officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am Monday, October 23, 2017 at Persia Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.christiansells.com.