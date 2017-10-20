Steven W. Cross

He was a graduate of Ketron High School, class of 1980. Steven worked for Eastman Chemical for 27 years and worked part-time for Lowe’s. Steven was a member of Vermont United Methodist Church and his daughters and granddaughters were the light of his life. He was an avid gun collector.

He was preceded in death by his father, William F. Cross.

Steven is survived by his wife of 33 years, Robin Cross; daughters, Racheal Cross (Jason), and Heather Overbay (Greg); granddaughters, Jenna and Ella; mother, Frances Cross; brothers, Bill Cross, and Gary Cross (Josie); and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 6-8:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 8:00 pm with Pastor Johnny Gibson officiating.

The graveside service will be held on Sunday at 11:00 am at Oak Hill Memorial Park.