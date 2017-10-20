Maude Elizabeth Smith

Maude was born on February 12, 1934 to the late Edgar & Nina Lee (Hackler) Ellis in Hawkins County, TN. Maude attended Church Hill High School and Hiwassee College. She was a former member of Grange Hall United Methodist Church, where she was saved as a young girl. Maude was a current member of Colonial Heights United Methodist Church. She was a wonderful homemaker, loving wife, and Grandmom. Her favorite things in life were her grandchildren, family, friends, hummingbirds, and flowers.

In addition to her parents, Maude was preceded in death by brothers, Donald Curtis Ellis, James Ellis, and Lynn Ellis; sister, Frances (Ellis) Carpenter; and her infant son.

Maude is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, Homer Smith, with whom she built a beautiful family with two daughters, Janie (Milt) Corley and Pamela (Charles) Bailey; four grandchildren, Gary (Jenna) Hylton, Craig Lenoir, Jennifer (Garth) Grause, and Rachael Corley; several step-grandchildren; two great-grandsons, Jaxson and Isaiah Hylton; brother, Lee (Evelyn) Ellis; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends on Sunday (October 22, 2017) from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow in the chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home with Rev. Lee Ellis and Pastor Robert Burlingham officiating. A private committal service will be held in the Garden of Memories at East Lawn Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to Colonial Heights United Methodist Church (631 Lebanon Road, Kingsport, TN 37663).

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Richard Reed, Dr. Malcom Matthews, Amedisys Hospice and caretakers, Cindi Willbanks, and Ginger Brall for all of the kind and compassionate care give to Maude during her final days.

