Mary Lucille Tipton

Her parents, Lloyd and Hannah Rhoton; husband, James C. Tipton; brother, Bobby Rhoton; and her infant son, Jimmy Lee Tipton preceded her in death.

She is survived by her two sons, Larry Tipton and Amy, Scotty Wayne and Tina Tipton; sisters, Stella Louise Ramey, Peggy and Larry Jones; grandchildren, Mary (Libby) Keen and Andy, April Tipton and special friend, Tabitha, Presley and Misty Tipton, Jamie Tipton, Chenoa Dean, Mckenna Dean, Greg and Amanda McDavid, Angie Brown; Great-Grandchildren and light of her life, Alyssa Keen, Madison Tipton, Mitchell Lee Brown, Dylan Brown, Jonathan and Jayce; many grandchildren of the heart; many nieces and nephews, friends and family.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Saturday, October 21, 2017 at the Gate City Funeral Home and anytime at the residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Capel of the funeral home with the Rev. Gordan McBride and Rev. Raymond Summey officiating. David and Debbie Easterling will provide the music.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, October 22, 2017 at the Rollins Cemetery in the Rye Cove Community of Scott County. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. Family and Friends are asked to meet at 12:00 p.m. to go in procession to the graveside service.

An online guest register is available for the Tipton family at www.gatecityfunerals.com

